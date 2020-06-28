Sunday: Close to overhead at 10 p.m. you can find the constellation Hercules. Hercules resembles the constellation Orion but only has two stars along the belt rather than three. Hercules is not as bright as Orion, but still recognizable. In the constellation, there is a double star known as Rasalgethi, located above his head. The star appears reddish orange, but through a telescope with magnification of at least one hundred times, a companion star is visible. Depending on your eyesight, the secondary star may vary in color from yellow to white.
Monday: Sightings of the International Space Station are difficult in the morning sky this time of year, because the sky brightens so early. Tomorrow morning the International Space Station is visible at 5:42 a.m. starting in the northwest. It climbs a few degrees and is at its highest, 13 degrees above the horizon at 5:44 a.m. The ISS drops lower over the next 90 seconds until it is due north.
Tuesday: Tonight the largest planet and former smallest planet in the solar system are very close to each other. Throughout the night the planet Jupiter and the dwarf planet Pluto are less than one degree apart. Both planets rise just after 9:30 p.m., but as easy as Jupiter will be to locate in the southeast, Pluto, even with a telescope, will be extremely difficult.
Wednesday: The planet Mercury is in conjunction with the sun today. The innermost planet is not visible, but will be soon in the morning sky. The planet Venus is easily visible in the morning sky. It shines brightly and is likely the last object visible in the sky before sunrise.
Thursday: The planet Jupiter is visible in the sky at 10 p.m., but just behind Jupiter is the planet Saturn. At this time, Saturn is just above the southeast horizon, but wait 30 minutes and it climbs to eight degrees above the horizon. As we move deeper into the summer, Saturn will move higher in the sky.
Friday: Tomorrow morning, Earth, in its elliptical journey around the sun, reaches its furthest distance from our star. At its furthest point, Earth is 94.5 million miles from the sun. About 800 years ago, aphelion occurred on the summer solstice and in about 4,000 years aphelion will occur on the autumnal equinox.
Saturday: The July full moon is known as the Full Buck Moon and will occur at 11:44 p.m. At this time of year, the antlers of many deer are beginning to push through their foreheads with a velvety coating of fur. This full moon is also known as the Thunder Moon, since thunderstorms are most frequent at this time of year.