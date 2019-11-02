Sunday: Daylight saving time ends today — which is great news for sky watchers. With it darker one hour earlier, you don’t have to stay up as long to observe and the extra hour extends the watching window.
Monday: The first quarter moon occurs at 4:23 a.m. When the moon is visible, it will be located in the constellation Capricornus, the the seagoat, with the front half a goat and the back half a fish.
Tuesday: Jupiter is low in the southwest this evening. The positions of Jupiter’s moons are always changing. Tonight one of Jupiter’s moons is easily visible on the western side of the planet. A second moon will pass directly in front of Jupiter, but will be hard to see. Just before Earth’s moon sets, a third moon emerges from behind Jupiter.
Wednesday: The Pleiades, or the seven sisters, are now visible in the east. With the transition from daylight saving time, the star cluster is now higher in the sky much earlier. Some think the Pleiades look like the Little Dipper in the north, but the Pleiades are brighter and significantly smaller. The stars are visible to the unaided eye from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday: Mars can be seen low in the east this morning. The red planet is near the bright star, Spica. Over the next few mornings, Mars is 3 degrees to the right of Spica.
Friday: The International Space Station is visible this morning, 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 5:45 a.m. The ISS then climbs to a height of 16 degrees above the north-northeast horizon two minutes later, and at 5:49 a.m. it is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: Tonight Venus is near the star Antares. The brightest planet in our sky passes 4 degrees above the heart of the scorpion. If Antares was our sun, Venus would not exist as its orbit would be inside the star.
— Chris Pagan