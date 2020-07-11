Sunday: One of the most prominent globular clusters, M13, is high in the eastern sky. To find it, locate the group of four stars in Hercules that form a trapezoid, about 50 degrees above the horizon at 10 p.m. The westernmost stars of the trapezoid are Zeta (left) and Eta Hercules (right). M13 is 2½ degrees from Eta Hercules, along the line that connects Eta and Zeta. M13 is barely visible to the unaided eye under dark skies; through binoculars, it looks like a fuzzy patch of light.
Monday: The International Space Station is viable in the eastern half of the sky tonight. The ISS begins its journey in the southern sky at 9:46 p.m. The space station slowly climbs to a height of 26 degrees in the southeast by 9:49 p.m. At 9:52 p.m. the spacecraft is located in the northeast 10 degrees above the horizon.
Tuesday: Jupiter reaches opposition with the Sun today. At opposition the planet is usually at its brightest and closest to the Earth. Jupiter will be easy to identify tonight in the southeast, since it is the brightest object in this region of the sky.
Wednesday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 9:46 p.m. Three and half minutes later the spacecraft is almost directly overhead and between the constellations Hercules and Bootes. The ISS continues to the northeast and by 9:53 it is 10 degrees above the horizon.
Thursday: Tomorrow morning the crescent moon is near the planet Venus. At 5:30 a.m. the Moon is 4 degrees to the north of Venus. If you look at Venus through a set of binoculars it will look similar to the Moon.
Friday: The third trip of the International Space Station through our sky tonight occurs at about the same time as the previous passes, but like before it moves through a different area of the sky. Tonight the space station starts off in the western sky at 9:47 pm. It then passes though the belly of Leo and then about 5 degrees below the bowl of the Big Dipper at 9:50 p.m. The ISS continues eastward traveling through the constellation of Cassiopeia in the north-northeast where the spacecraft will then be 10 degrees above the horizon.
Saturday: This morning you can catch all five planets plus the crescent moon in the sky at the same time. Starting at 5:30 a.m. in the east-northeast is the crescent Moon; 6 degrees to the south is the planet Mercury. Twenty-five degrees above the eastern horizon is the planet Venus and due south Mars shines with a bright red light. The final pair is Saturn and Jupiter, which are both low in the west-southwest.