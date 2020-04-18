Sunday: In the east is a constellation that resembles a kite. First, find the brightest star in the east, Arcturus, which is the bottom of the kite. From this star two lines extend to the north — one slightly up and the other slightly down, making a V-shape that is one end of the kite. Complete the diamond-shape by tracing two lines at almost 90 degree turns from the two stars, and meet at the same star at the top of the kite. The shape is known as Boötes, the herdsman, but it can be fun to imagine it as a kite.
Monday: In the morning a thin sliver of the moon is visible just over the eastern horizon. The window for viewing the moon is rather short between when it rises and sunrise.
Tuesday: In the western sky after twilight is the planet Venus. If you aim a telescope at Venus tonight you will not see a disk like you would with Mars or Jupiter. Venus will look like a wide crescent. Venus and Mercury go through phases just like the moon since they are closer to the sun than is the Earth. Over the coming weeks Venus will appear as a larger but thinner crescent through a telescope.
Wednesday: In the constellation of Boötes there is a nice double star known as Izar. Izar is a bright star and easy to find in the constellation. Start at Arcturus and move along the eastern side of the diamond shape of the constellation, the second brightest star in the constellation is Izar. Through a telescope, one star appears white and the other orange.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes a pass low through the morning sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southern horizon at 6:03 a.m. Three minutes later it is 26 degrees above the southeast horizon and one degree below the planet Mars.
Friday: In the morning sky, Mars continues to speed away from Jupiter and Saturn. At the beginning of the month the three planets were clustered together, but now Mars is over 15 degree east of Saturn.
Saturday: Today the ISS travels high across the sky. At 6:05 a.m. the spacecraft is low in the southwestern sky. At its apex 3½ minutes later the space station is nearly overhead and a degree from the bright star Vega. By 6:12 the ISS is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.