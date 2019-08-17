Sunday: After evening twilight go outside and look to the north. High in the northeast is the constellation of Cassiopeia. This constellation looks like the letter W rotated 90 degrees. Cassiopeia is a queen sitting on a throne. About 15 degrees west of Cassiopeia is her husband, Cepheus. The stars that form Cepheus are not as bright as Cassiopeia, but the constellation is in a relatively empty portion of the sky. The king is also sitting in a throne like his wife, and the stars form a square resembling the base of the throne and a star to the north of the square forms the top of the throne.
Monday: In the east-northeast this morning the plant Mercury is visible low in the sky. At 6 a.m. the planet is 5 degrees above the horizon. The innermost planet will be visible for about another week before it is lost in the glow of the rising sun.
Tuesday: Tonight the four Galilean moons of Jupiter are visible on the eastern side of the planet. The last of the four, Io, does not emerge from Jupiter’s shadow until 9:30 p.m. Binoculars will reveal three moon, but to see Io will require a telescope because of its proximity to Jupiter.
Wednesday: School is in session and it may feel that summer is over, but the Summer Triangle is still high in the sky. At 9:30 p.m. the stars that form the triangle -- Altair, Deneb and Vega -- are almost overhead. Vega is the brightest and the furthest west. Northeast of Vega is Deneb and to the southeast is Altair.
Thursday: The constellation of Cassiopeia represents Queen Cassiopeia sitting in her thrown and the constellation resembles the letter “W”. Just off of the lower left hand corner of the “W” is a small inconspicuous star cluster. From the corner star move a degree to the lower left to see a cluster with binoculars or a telescope. Binoculars will reveal a nebulous glow with a few resolved stars. A telescope will reveal a wide array of brightness’s among the stars, and a little color amongst the cluster may also be visible.
Friday: The last quarter moon occurs this morning at 10 a.m. A few hours earlier, before sunrise, the moon is between the Hyades and Pleiades star clusters. By tomorrow morning the moon will have moved further east and be much closer to the Hyades.
Saturday: Not long before sunrise the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the southern sky. At 6:22 a.m. the space station is 20 degrees above the south-southwest horizon. The ISS then takes three minutes to reach its highest point of 31 degrees in the southeast. The spacecraft quickly fades as it moves futher east and into the brightening sky. By 6:28 the space station is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.