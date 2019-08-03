Sunday: Tonight three of Jupiter’s moons are visible. Locating the moons is a fairly easy task with binoculars or a telescope. More challenging is finding the Great Red Spot. This giant storm is visible with a telescope, but you have to look closely. The difference in the length of day between Earth and Jupiter means the Great Red Spot is visible about every other day. Tonight, the storm is visible in the southern hemisphere of Jupiter near the center of the disk.
Monday: The International Space Station starts off in the west-northwest at 9:57 p.m. At 10 p.m., just before reaching its highest point, the space station passes just above the star Arcturus in the southwest. A little more than a minute later the spacecraft disappears into Earth’s shadow, 42 degrees above the southern horizon.
Tuesday: Tonight the International Space Station flies higher and brighter than last night. This time the spacecraft begins in the northwest at 9:08 p.m. It passes through the bowl of the Big Dipper and reaches its highest point at 9:11 p.m., 78 degrees above the northeast horizon. By 9:14 p.m., the ISS is 15 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Wednesday: Tonight the double star Albireo is nearly 60 degrees above the eastern horizon at 9:45 p.m. Cygnus appears to fly through the sky with the body parallel to the eastern horizon and two stars marking its outstretched wings. The brightest star in the constellation is Deneb, at the swan’s tail. The second brightest star is Albireo at the swan’s beak. Though it is possible to split this double star with binoculars, a telescope will provide a much higher success rate. The brighter star appears golden-to-orange and the other star appears blue.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes one last pass for this week tonight. At 9:07 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. The ISS reaches its highest point 3 minutes later, 31 degrees above the southwest horizon. After reaching its highest point, the spacecraft crosses through the constellation Scorpius and passes a several degrees below the moon and Jupiter.It finally disappears at 9:13 p.m., when it enters Earth’s shadow in the south-southeast.
Friday: Tonight the gibbous moon and the planet Jupiter are near each other in the southern sky. At 9 p.m., Jupiter is 2 degrees to the lower right of the moon. If you were to watch the pair for several hours, you would notice the gap between the two bright objects growing as Jupiter is moving west faster than the moon.
Saturday: In the east-northeast, Mercury is the lone morning planet. Forty minutes before sunrise, the planet is 10 degrees above the horizon. Mercury does not appear especially bright, but you should be able to see it before the sky becomes too bright.