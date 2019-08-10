Sunday: Tonight, the wide gibbous moon is near the planet Saturn. At 9:30 p.m., both objects are located in the southern sky with Saturn four degrees to the left of the moon. The moon will slowly move closer to Saturn, but both will set before their closest approach.
Monday: In the constellation of Lyra, there is a pair of stars that appear to be a double star to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first find the star Vega in the east-northeast. Below Vega is a group of four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars. They have a large separation, meaning they are not a double star.
Tuesday: The Perseids meteor shower peaks this morning, and because the nearly full moon is up most of the night, the best window for observing will be just before dawn. The radiant, or point in the sky where the meteors originate, is in the northern sky in the constellation of Perseus. At 4:30 a.m., the radiant is 50 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. About 10-20 meteors per hour might be expected this year.
Wednesday: Venus reaches superior conjunction with the sun today, meaning the sun is between the Earth and Venus. The hottest planet will remain hidden in the glow of the sun until early October, when it will emerge in the evening sky.
Thursday: The full moon occurs this morning at 7:29. The full moon of August is known as the Sturgeon Moon. This moon was named by fishing tribes because a large number of sturgeons were caught at this time.
Friday: Earlier in the week, the Perseids meteor showers peaked in the constellation of Perseus. The Hero’s horse, Pegasus, is not far from Perseus and is just over the eastern horizon. Pegasus was born out of the ocean, and when the constellation is near the horizon, it appears as if the winged horse emerges from the ocean. The head of the horse extends from the southern end of the square and the front legs from the northern corner of the square.
Saturday: The planet Mercury is low in the east-northeast sky this morning. The planet is also near the Little Beehive star cluster. To spot both, you want to be outside around 6 a.m. or a little earlier. Mercury will be about 5 degrees above the horizon and the brightest object in this region of the sky. With binoculars, some of the brighter stars of the cluster will be visible near Mercury.