Sunday: For the next week, the zodiac light will be visible in the west in the evening twilight. Zodiac light is caused by the sun’s light reflected off dust particles located along the plane of the solar system. The zodiac light will look like a faint band of light extending upward from the horizon. Moonlight and light pollution completely mask this phenomenon, so find somewhere nice and dark.
Monday: In the morning sky, the planet Mercury continues to hang out low in the eastern sky. The innermost planet is tricky to spot, since it rises at a small angle from the horizon, rather than moving straight up. Though Mercury might be challenging, with a little patience you can spot the planet near the horizon.
Tuesday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 8:41 p.m. By 8:44 p.m. the ISS has climbed to 36 degrees in the southeast and become five times brighter. The spacecraft will be visible for about another minute before it disappears in the Earth’s shadow near the belly of the constellation Leo.
Wednesday: This morning, Jupiter and Mars will join the moon to form a small cluster in the southeastern sky. All three objects easily fit into the same field of view with binoculars. Saturn is also nearby, 8 degrees to the east, but too far to fit into the same field of view.
Thursday: The vernal equinox is at 10:49 p.m. The equinox occurs when the Sun passes directly over the equator, and in this case moves further north towards the Tropic of Cancer. This is the earliest equinox since 1896.
Friday: For several weeks Mars and Jupiter have been moving closer together. This morning they have their smallest separation. The two planets are less than a degree apart, meaning they are close enough to both fit into the same field of view with a telescope. Hopefully weather will cooperate for this close conjunction. If you miss out they will still be close Saturday morning.
Saturday: If you are up for a challenge tonight, you can try to spot a galaxy. The Andromeda Galaxy is always an easy one to spot, but not far from here is another, the Triangulum Galaxy. To spot this galaxy, a binocular or a telescope will be needed, as well as a dark sky. Starting at the curved “V” that forms the constellation Andromeda, find the second star along the “V” from the apex. From this star, look about 8 degrees to the north to find the Andromeda galaxy. Looking 8 degrees in the opposite direction will reveal the Triangulum galaxy. The galaxy is faint, so it may take some time to locate its glow.