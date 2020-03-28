Sunday: The wide crescent moon is near the eye of Taurus the bull, Aldebaran. Aldebaran is a star on the back half of its evolutionary life cycle. The star has become much larger now than when it was a younger star. It would extend halfway to Mercury if it was part of our solar system.
Monday: The planet Venus is quickly approaching the Pleiades star cluster in the western sky. Tonight the planet is 4 degrees below the cluster. If you watch the pair over the next several days you can see Venus moving closer each day. On Thursday they will be the closest and it will almost appear as if the small star cluster has a new, bright member.
Tuesday: For the next two mornings Mars and Saturn are within a degree of each other. Both planets are easily visible in the morning sky and are about 8 degrees to the east of Jupiter. After passing Saturn, Mars will continue eastward, moving farther away from the two giant planets each day.
Wednesday: The first quarter moon is this morning. When the moon is visible tonight it will be in the middle of the constellation Gemini. Gemini looks like a large rectangle with two bright stars to the northeast marking the heads of the twins and the stars to the southwest of the rectangle marking the feet.
Thursday: The constellation Orion shines brightly in the southwestern sky. Many of the brightest stars in the constellation are large, hot stars. The largest star, however, is cooler. Betelgeuse shines brightly at the northeast shoulder of Orion and has a surface temperature half that of our sun. Interestingly, the size is this star is about the size of Jupiter’s orbit.
Friday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a long, low pass through the northern sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the north horizon at 8:14 p.m. Two minutes later the ISS reaches its apex, only 14 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. The spacecraft continues to the east-northeast, dropping to a height of 10 degrees at 8:18 p.m., and disappearing into Earth’s shadow near the star Arcturus at 8:19 p.m.
Saturday: When the International Space Station appears tonight it will rise higher and appear brighter than yesterday. The spacecraft begins its journey in the northwest at 9:03 p.m. By 9:06 p.m. the space station is at its maximum altitude of 50 degrees, in the northeast. One minute later the ISS disappears into Earth’s shadow, 37 degrees above the eastern horizon.