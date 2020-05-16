Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high pass through the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 9:24 p.m. The ISS passes by the bright star Procyon on its way to its apex at 9:27 p.m., 57 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 9:30 p.m., the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Monday: The morning planets, Jupiter and Saturn, are in retrograde now. When you watch the planets move across the sky, they usually move from west to east against the background stars. However as Earth “passes them on the inside lane” in its orbit around the sun, they appear to reverse direction for a short period. Since Jupiter is closer to Earth than Saturn, its apparent motion will be greater.
Tuesday: The International Space Station passes near a pair of bright stars tonight. At 9:26 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the western horizon. Just before it reaches its highest point in the north-northwest 2½ minutes later, it passes less than 2 degrees from the star Capella. When the space station sinks low into the northeast, it will pass a degree from the star Deneb in the rising constellation Cygnus.
Wednesday: Tonight, the constellation Orion is visible low in the southwest and its brightest star Rigel has already set. Chasing behind Orion is the constellation Scorpius, which just begins to rise as Orion is finished setting. To keep these two enemies from constant battle they were placed on opposite sides of the sky.
Thursday: This evening the inner planets form a tight pair in the western sky. At 9 p.m., Mercury and Venus are 10 degrees above the horizon. The much brighter Venus is about a degree above Mercury. Tomorrow they switch and Mercury will be to the upper left of Venus.
Friday: In the constellation Gemini is a faint star cluster known as M-35. To see the cluster, take a pair of binoculars aimed at the northwest corner of the rectangle, which is Gemini. About 5 degrees to the upper right of the star is the cluster. You should be able to resolve around 10 stars in this cluster of more than 300 stars.
Saturday: The one-and-a-half-day-old moon joins up with Mercury and Venus tonight. The moon will be about 6 degrees below Mercury and 6 degrees to the lower left of Venus.