Sunday: Over in the northeast this evening is our future north star, Vega. Though we think of Polaris as being a constant location in the north it will not always be. Like a spinning top that begins to wobble as it slows down, the Earth has a slight wobble to its rotation. This wobble or precession takes 26,000 years to complete one turn. Our north pole will point closest to Polaris in about 80 years, but you would have to wait about 10,000 years to spot Vega as our north star.
Monday: If you are up for a challenge this morning, there is a comet low in the east-southeast. At 5:45 a.m. the comet is only 5 degrees above the horizon, but as the comet rises higher the sky is also brightening quickly. To locate the comet find a clear, flat horizon in the east-southeast. With binoculars scan the sky for a small fuzzy patch of light, which is the Comet C/2020 F8 SWAN. One of the other challenges with this comet besides the timing is that there are no bright stars to help locate it.
Tuesday: The Eta Aquariads meteor shower peaks this morning. This is usually a small shower producing 10-15 meteors per hour. The best time to view will be around 5:30 when the moon has set. The radiant of the shower is about 30 degrees above the eastern horizon and 12 degrees to the north of Mars.
Wednesday: After evening twilight, look for the Big Dipper in the north. The middle star in the handle is named Mizar. Now, here's a fun little test of your eyesight. One-fifth of a degree away is a fainter star, Alcor. Mizar and Alcor appear as a double star in the sky, but whether they orbit each other is still unknown. They are however each a multi-star system. Alcor has a faint close companion and Mizar is actually a quadruple star system.
Thursday: The full moon occurs at 5:45 a.m. The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon because at this time of year, many flowers are in full bloom. This full moon is also known as the Corn Planting Moon. When the moon is visible tonight, it along with Venus will be the brightest objects in the sky and on opposite sides at 10 p.m.
Friday: The moon will not be out until after midnight, so look for a nice globular star cluster visible close to overhead after evening twilight. Binoculars or a telescope will be required to find the cluster known as M3. The globular cluster is 12 degrees to the right from Arcturus, the brightest star when facing the southwest. The cluster and Arcturus do not fit in the same field of view, so scan the area of the sky about a fist’s width at arm’s length from the star. Binoculars will reveal the globular cluster as a haze of light and a telescope will bring the light of this cluster just to the edge of resolution.
Saturday: This morning the moon and Mars are on opposite sides of the Jupiter and Saturn pairing. The moon is roughly 30 degrees to the west of the pair and Mars is about 30 degrees to the east.