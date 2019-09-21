Sunday: Today is the last day of summer, as early tomorrow morning starts marks the beginning of autumn. The equinox occurs at 2:50 a.m., when the Sun is directly overhead at the equator, and day and night are approximately equal in length. The Sun will continue moving southward in our sky towards the Tropic of Capricorn as we progress through fall.
Monday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the early evening sky. The space station starts off in the western sky at 7:44 p.m. As the spacecraft moves out of the west, it brightens and will be easier to locate. By 7:47 p.m. the ISS reaches its apex at 29 degrees in the northwest. Three minutes later the space station is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon
Tuesday: Summer ended yesterday and another sign summer is coming to an end is the constellation of Bootes. Bootes is the constellation of a herdsman, but also resembles an ice cream cone or kite. At 9 p.m. the bottom of the cone or kite is marked by the bright star Arcturus 15 degrees above the horizon. From Arcturus the constellation extends to the east.
Wednesday: This evening the International Space station is visible traveling low through the northern sky. The ISS first appears at 7:45 p.m. above the west-northwest horizon. Two minutes later the space station is at its highest point, 14 degrees in the north-northwest. The spacecraft then drops to a height of 10 degrees in the north at 7:49 p.m.
Thursday: This morning the thin crescent moon is in the eastern sky. Near the moon is the bright star Regulus, the heart of Leo the lion. At 6:30 a.m. all of Leo is visible, from the backwards question mark forming the head of the lion to the triangle to the east that forms the hind portion of the lion.
Friday: If you have a flat clear horizon tonight to the west, the planet Mercury will be visible. At 7:45 p.m. the innermost planet is a few degrees above the horizon. This set of evening apparitions of Mercury will keep the planet low in the west.
Saturday: The constellation of Scorpius is low in the south-southwest tonight, and contains several interesting star clusters. One is found by starting at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger and moving 5 degrees to the upper left to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.