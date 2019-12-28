Sunday: The Winter Triangle is visible low in the eastern sky tonight. At 8 p.m., the brightest star in the triangle, Sirius, is located only 5 degrees above the east-southeast horizon. The faintest star is Procyon, located 26 degrees to the left of Sirius. The final corner of the triangle is formed by the red star Betelgeuse, 27 degrees above and to the left of Sirius.
Monday: The International Space Station is the easiest satellite to see in the sky, but there are thousands of objects orbiting Earth and many are visible. The best time to see satellites at night is a window from 30 to 90 minutes after sunset. Satellites look similar to planes in the sky except they move more slowly and there are no flashing lights.
Tuesday: At 10 p.m., look for the bright star Regulus in the constellation Leo the Lion. Regulus is the brightest star in the Lion and sits at the bottom of a group of stars that resembles a sickle or a scythe. With the end of the year approaching, Father Time with his scythe, will soon pass the torch to the New Year.
Wednesday: The new year has started and the sky currently has two planets visible, one in the evening and one in the morning. Spotting Venus in the evening is easy as the planet is by far the brightest object in the southwest.
Although Mars is nowhere near as bright as Venus, its red color helps it stand out. Also, don’t confuse Mars with the red star Antares, 11 degrees to the lower right of the planet.
Thursday: The first quarter moon occurs tonight at 10:45 p.m. For those starting off in astronomy, the moon is always a good target because it is big and bright. Binoculars or a telescope reveal many craters and mountains you cannot see with the unaided eye. Also, observing the moon near the quarter phase is better than when it is full, since the moon will be significantly dimmer.
Friday: It may be cold outside, but a decent meteor shower reaches its peak this morning. The Quadrantids is not as popular a meteor shower as the Perseids or Leonids, but this shower puts on consistent displays from year to year. The radiant, the point in the sky where the meteors will appear, rises shortly before midnight and is surrounded by the constellations Ursa Major, Boötes, Hercules and Draco.
Saturday: Earth is at perihelion, or its closest distance to the sun, early tomorrow morning. The orbit of Earth is a not-quite-perfect circle, so at different times of the year, the distance between Earth and the sun varies. Perihelion occurs at 1:47 a.m.