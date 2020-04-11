Sunday: The Moon does not rise until late, so look for the constellation Lepus, the Rabbit. This constellation is below the feet of Orion, the Hunter, and at 8:30 p.m. is just above the southwestern horizon. The constellation appears as a faint oval representing the rabbit’s body.
Monday: Mercury continues to hang low in the eastern sky before sunrise. Spotting the planet is a challenge since it is only a few degrees above the horizon at 6:30. With a flat horizon and some patience the innermost planet is visible.
Tuesday: The Big Dipper, one of the most recognizable star patterns, is visible in the northwest tonight. This group of stars is useful in finding other stars. Imagine the handle of the dipper as an arc. Move along the arc to Arcturus, one of the brightest stars visible. From Arcturus, follow the arc to another bright star known as Spica. The phrase “arc to Arcturus and speed on to Spica” will help you remember these two stars’ names and locations.
Wednesday: This morning the wide crescent moon is near the planet Saturn in the south-southeast. At 6 the moon is 3 degrees below and slightly to the left of Saturn.
Thursday: Today it is Mars’s turn to be near the moon. The Moon was closer to Saturn yesterday than it will be to Mars this morning, but the Moon is relatively close to the red planet. At 6 a.m. the moon is 4½ degrees to the lower left of Mars.
Friday: Tonight in the southwest one of the most easily found star formation regions is visible. This spot is the Orion Nebula. At 9 p.m. look in the southwest for the three stars that form the hunter’s belt. From the belt, locate the three stars that would hang down where Orion would keep his sword. The middle star of this group is not a star — it’s the Orion Nebula. Binoculars will reveal the basic structure, while a telescope will start to reveal some of the details in this large cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming.
Saturday: Tonight Venus is the lone planet in the night sky after Uranus sets not long after sunset. Spotting the brightest object in the evening sky is a simple task of looking west. At 9 p.m. Venus is 30 degrees above the western horizon.