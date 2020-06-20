Sunday: This evening the thin crescent moon and the planet Mercury are both low in the western sky. At 9 p.m, the pair is just a few degree above the horizon, and Mercury is 5 degrees south of the moon.
Monday: The constellation Scorpius is low in the south-southeast. From northeast Oklahoma, this constellation does not climb very high into the sky at night. The constellation resembles the letter “J” and makes up the tail and body of the scorpion. At the top of the “J” is a curved line of stars which represents the scorpion’s claws.
Tuesday: In the constellation Scorpius is the Cat’s Eye cluster. This cluster, which is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system, would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims this cluster’s light. The cluster is easy to locate in the south-southeast, 1½ degrees to the upper right of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, but through a telescope the cluster take on the appearance of its name.
Wednesday: One of the smaller constellations in the sky is low in the eastern sky tonight. At 10:15 p.m., the constellation of Delphinus the Dolphin is 10 degrees above the horizon. A small diamond shape of stars forms the head of the dolphin. A faint star extends away from the diamond to form the dolphin’s body and tail.
Thursday: The planet Venus shines brightly this morning, high in the morning sky. At 5:30 a.m. the planet is the brightest object in the sky, 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Friday: The planet Jupiter is low in the southeast sky. At 10:30 p.m. the planet is 5 degrees above the horizon. Binoculars will reveal four of Jupiter’s moons, and tonight they are all on the western side of the planet.
Saturday: The first quarter moon occurs tomorrow morning around 3:40 a.m. Tonight, we will still see about half of the moon’s sunlit side. About 8 degrees to the east of the moon is Porrima, a double star that can easily be seen with binoculars. The two stars appear white and take 169 years to orbit one another. Due to this, if you watch this star for several years, the change in separation between them is apparent.