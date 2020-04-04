Sunday: For the next three days the International Space Station makes bright passes through the night sky. At 9:53 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. The ISS will not climb very high in the sky, but at 9:55 p.m. it disappears when it enters Earth’s shadow. At that time, the space station is below Orion’s belt and just above the Orion nebula.
Monday: Tonight the International Space Station begins its journey in the west-northwest at 9:06 p.m. About 90 seconds later the space station passes directly though the Pleiades star cluster, then a minute later extremely close to the bright star Rigel, before it reaches an apex of 43 degrees in the southwest at 9:09 p.m. The spacecraft continues eastward and at 9:11 p.m., it disappears in Earth’s shadow 24 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.
Tuesday: The International Space Station’s trip across the sky tonight is the brightest of the week. At 8:18 p.m., the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Three and half minutes later the ISS reaches its highest point, almost directly overhead. The space station continues to the southeast and by 8:25 p.m. it is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Wednesday: The planet Mercury remains low in the morning sky. The innermost planet outshines both Mars and Saturn, but its proximity to the sun makes it more challenging to locate. At 6:30 a.m., the planet is a few degrees above the eastern horizon.
Thursday: In the constellation Leo there is an interesting — although often overlooked — double star known as Algieba. This star is near the lion’s brightest star, Regulus. To find this star, locate the backwards question mark that forms Leo’s head. Starting at the bottom of the question mark and moving along the third bright star along the question mark is Algieba. A telescope aimed towards this star will easily split the object into two stars. The brighter of the two stars appears orange-yellow, while the other appears a yellowish-green.
Friday: At 9:15 p.m., Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is visible in the southwest. Four degrees to the lower left of Sirius is a faint star cluster known as the Little Beehive Cluster, visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. Light pollution will require the use of binoculars to observe the cluster. The Little Beehive will present seven or more resolved stars surrounded by a faint glow of light.
Saturday: This morning, the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are evenly spaced in the south-southeast sky. Jupiter is the furthest west and the brightest. Saturn is in the middle, Mars is the furthest east and both planets are about the same brightness.