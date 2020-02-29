Sunday: Venus is the lone planet in the evening sky and will remain so all month. The brightest planet is currently moving through the portion of the zodiac with relatively few bright stars, easily seen in the west.
Monday: The first quarter moon occurs today at 1:57 p.m. Tonight, the moon will be visible between the horns of Taurus the bull, about halfway from the bull’s eye, Aldebaran, to the west and the two stars at the tips of the horns to the east.
Tuesday: In the morning sky, three planets are beginning to form a cluster. The brightest, Jupiter, is in the middle, about 20 degrees above the southeast horizon. To the upper right of Jupiter is Mars; to the lower right is Saturn. The distance from Jupiter to each of the other two planets is about 10 degrees, but this distance will be shrinking all month as the planets move closer to each other.
Wednesday: At 8 p.m. the constellation Orion the Hunter is high in the southern sky. Trailing Orion are his two hunting dogs, Canis Major and Canis Minor. Canis Major is marked by the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, which marks the dog’s chest. A line of stars trails to the southeast forming the dog’s body and legs. The brightest star in Canis Minor is Procyon, the seventh-brightest star in the sky and located to the upper left of Orion. For Canis Minor one additional star to the upper left of Procyon forms the entire constellation.
Thursday: The moon is 5 degrees below the star Pollux tonight. Pollux and the star Castor, just to the upper right of Pollux, form the heads of the Gemini twins. Since these two stars are so similar in color and brightness, it is easy to see why they are twin stars.
Friday: This morning Mercury is joining in the other morning planets. Mercury is still fairly low in the east at 6:30 a.m. Using binoculars will be the best way to pick out this planet as the sky brightens.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a long low pass in the north this morning. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the northern horizon at 6:06 a.m. Over the next two minutes the spacecraft climbs to a height of 14 degrees, just below the constellation Cassiopeia. The ISS then continues to the east and by 6:10 a.m. it is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.