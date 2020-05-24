Sunday: Tonight, the moon, Mercury and Venus form a small line in the western sky. At 9 p.m., Venus is just under 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. The moon is a little southeast of Venus and about 10 degrees away. Mercury, the faintest of the trio, lies halfway between the moon and Venus.
Monday: Winter may seem like a memory, but the Winter Triangle is still in the sky. At 9 p.m., two of its stars, Betelgeuse and Sirius, are close to the horizon, making it tricky to spot them. However as one triangle disappears, a second one soon takes it place. At 11 p.m., the Summer Triangle is visible, formed by Deneb in Cygnus, Vega in Lyra and Altair in Aquila.
Tuesday: Comet C/2020 F8 Swan is visible again. The distance between Earth and the comet has increased, so binoculars are needed to see it. The comet is located about half way between the bright stars Capella and Mirfak in the northwest. A star chart will help locate Mirfak, which is slowly moving toward Capella.
Wednesday: Tomorrow morning, a quick look at Jupiter with binoculars will reveal only one moon. Most of the time you can see at least two moons and as many as four. This morning however, one moon is passing behind Jupiter and is not visible, and two other moons are passing in front of the planet, but even with a telescope and a quick look you might miss them.
Thursday: Tonight the wide crescent moon is near the backwards question mark that represents the head of Leo the lion. To the southeast of the moon is Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation and which marks the heart of the lion. A triangle of stars farther east helps the imagination draw out the hind legs and tail of the lion.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a long, but low pass through the northern sky tonight. It never climbs higher than 10 degrees as it passes through the constellation Cassiopeia in the north-northwest at 9:36 p.m. and through Cygnus the swan in the northeast at 9:39 p.m.
Saturday: The International Space Station is visible again, but will be brighter and higher than last night. At 10:24 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 10:27 p.m., the spacecraft is 28 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. Less than a minute later, between the constellations Cygnus and Lyra, the space station slides into Earth’s shadow and disappears from view.