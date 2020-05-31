Sunday: Tonight in the east-northeast to find an interesting multiple star system. First, locate Vega, the brightest star in the east, 30 degrees above the horizon at 10 p.m. One and a half degrees to the lower left of Vega is Epsilon Lyra. Epsilon Lyra looks like an ordinary star, but if you look with a pair of binoculars, two stars will appear. With a telescope with at least 100 times magnification, the stars double again. These stars are often known as the “Double Double Stars.”
Monday: The International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky tonight. The space station starts off in the northwest at 10:25 p.m., and rapidly climbs higher and brightens as it passes through the bottom of the Big Dipper. By 10:28 p.m., the spacecraft is nearly overhead, however it will only be visible for another 30 seconds, as it slips into Earth’s shadow on the eastern side of Bootes.
Tuesday: The second of a series of appearances this week, the International Space Station occurs tonight. Look to the northwest at 9:37 p.m. where the ISS is near the bright star Capella, 10 degrees above the horizon. Three minutes later it is 45 degrees above the northeast horizon. The space station passes through the constellation Hercules in the east and disappears into the shadow of Earth 18 degrees above the east-southeast horizon.
Wednesday: The planet Venus is in conjunction with the sun today. The planet will not be visible tonight, but will emerge in the morning within a couple of weeks. This leaves the planet Mercury as the lone bright planet in the evening sky.
Thursday: Tonight the International Space Station takes a more southerly route. It starts off 10 degrees above the horizon at 9:38 p.m. Less than a minute later it passes about one degree from the star Castor in Gemini, and another minute later passes through the head and body of Leo the Lion. After passing through Leo, the ISS is 51 degrees above the southwest horizon, it disappears into Earth’s shadow 17 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.
Friday: The full moon occurs at 2:12 p.m. The June full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon. The relatively short picking season for strawberries occurs in June, giving rise to the name of this moon.
Saturday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn are located in the south-southwest, but Mars stands alone in the south-southeast morning sky. Mars is not the brightest object this morning, but is bright enough to find easily. Its red color, due to the iron oxide or rust on the surface, makes finding this planet easier.