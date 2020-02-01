Sunday: Today is Groundhog Day and by now Punxsutawney Phil has predicted whether we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring. Today falls half-way between the Winter Solstice and the Vernal Equinox.
Monday: The gibbous moon is near the star Aldebaran all night. At 7 p.m., the pair is separated by 4 degrees and will move in tandem across the sky.
Tuesday: At 6:30 p.m., Mercury is 8 degrees above the horizon. Mercury is fairly bright so it should not be too difficult to see. Venus, at 30 degrees above the horizon, will be easier to see because it is bright.
Wednesday: To the west of the constellation Taurus is the constellation Aries. Aries is 45 degrees above the western horizon at 8 p.m. The brightest star in the constellation is Hamal. From Hamal, move 4 degrees west, then 1½ degrees southwest to Mesarthim, or Gamma Arietis. Gamma Arietis is a double star only distinguishable as two stars when viewed through a telescope.
Thursday: At 6:36 p.m., the International Space Station is 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 6:40 p.m., it is 30 degrees above the northeast horizon. One minute later, the spacecraft passes a half-degree from the Beehive cluster, visible with binoculars. At 6:42 p.m., the ISS disappears into Earth’s shadow, 14 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Friday: In the southeast this morning are Jupiter and Mars. Jupiter is the brighter of the two planets, but is closer to the horizon, making Mars easier to see. At 6:15 a.m., Mars is farther west, 20 degrees above the horizon. To the lower left of Mars, Jupiter is about 7 degrees above the horizon.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a high and bright pass through the sky this evening. At 6:38 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Three minutes later it is almost directly overhead. The spacecraft passes very close to several bright stars, including Aldebaran in Taurus, the three stars forming Orion’s belt and finally a few degrees below Sirius at about 6:44 p.m., 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.