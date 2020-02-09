Sunday: The full moon occurred at 1:33 a.m. Native American tribes in the north and east referred to this moon as the Snow Moon, since this was the time of year that generally saw the greatest snowfall. Other tribes knew this moon as the Hunger Moon because food reserves would start to grow low at this time in the winter.
Monday: The International Space Station makes a low, long pass through the western sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:40 p.m. The spacecraft passes between Mercury and Venus and at 6:43 p.m., it is 24 degrees above the southwest horizon. Three minutes later the ISS is 10 degrees above the southern horizon and appears just as bright as when it was at its apex.
Tuesday: At 7 p.m., the inner planets are both located in the west. Venus is easier to see, as it is about 30 degrees above the western horizon and the brightest object in the sky. Mercury is only 5 degrees above the horizon, making it harder to see.
Wednesday: At 9 p.m., the Big Dipper can be seen in the northeast. The three stars that form the handle of the dipper extend down toward the horizon; the four stars that form the bowl are a good elevation above the horizon. The seven stars that form the Big Dipper were seen as different objects by various cultures, among them a plow, a wagon and a drinking gourd. In west Africa and the U.S. during the Civil War, many slaves saw it as a drinking gourd, which is a hollowed out gourd fruit used for drinking. The Big Dipper is always found in the northern part of the sky, so following these stars led them north to freedom.
Thursday: In the east tonight is a star known as Procyon, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Minor, the Little Dog. The name Procyon means before the dog, because this star would rise before Sirius — the “Dog Star.” This was of particular importance to the ancient Egyptians, as the annual floods would occur just before the rising of Sirius with the sun and the rising of Procyon warned of the coming floods. However, in Egypt today, as well as the southwestern most states in the United States, this no longer occurs. In northeast Oklahoma, Procyon rises only two minutes before Sirius.
Friday: The sky is full of red tonight. In the west is the red planet Mars, which has faded some since fall, but this has deepened its reappearance. The giant star red Aldebaran, marking the eye of Taurus the Bull, is due south at 7:30 p.m. Finally, the brightest of them all is Betelgeuse in the shoulder of Orion, a star so large it would engulf the planets in our solar system all they way out to the orbit of Jupiter.
Saturday: In the morning sky the three planets and the moon are visible. At 6:15 a.m., the roughly quarter moon is visible almost due south. East of the moon are Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Mars is above the teapot asterism in the south-southeast and Jupiter is near the handle. Saturn is still farther east from these planets, about 5 degrees above the horizon.