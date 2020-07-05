Sunday: Tonight, low in the northeast, you can see the moon and a pair of planets. At 10 p.m., the trio is about 5 degrees above the horizon. Jupiter is about 4 degrees to the west of the moon and Saturn is 4 degrees to the moon’s north. As they progress across the sky, the distance between the moon and Jupiter will increase, whereas the separation between Saturn and the moon will shrink.
Monday: At 10 p.m., the constellation Scorpius the scorpion is located in the south-southeast sky. The ancient Greeks imagined this constellation, which hugs the Milky Way, as the enemy of Orion the hunter. Interestingly, many other cultures around the world also saw a scorpion in this area of the sky. Patterns found in the sky vary from culture to culture, but the scorpion was a common pattern for many.
Tuesday: Since Scorpius lies near plane of the Milky Way, many deep space objects can be found near this constellation. Four degrees to the right of the scorpion’s tail is a cluster of stars known as Ptolemy’s Cluster. The cluster is easily visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. With binoculars, numerous stars are resolved against the backdrop of the Milky Way.
Wednesday: Your hand is a great tool to help you hop from bright stars to fainter stars. The distance between objects in the sky is often described in numbers of degrees. Since Earth is a sphere, we can imagine the sky to be a giant sphere, and your hand can help you determine the number of degrees between objects. The width of a finger at arm’s length is 1 degree. The middle three fingers are 5 degrees, and the width of your fist is 10 degrees. With your fingers spread apart, the distance between your index finger and pinky is 15 degrees, and the distance between your thumb and pinky spans 20 degrees.
Thursday: If you are up for a challenge, look for a comet this morning. Comet Neowise passed near the sun late last week and if it survived, it should be located below the constellation of Auriga in the northeast. At 5:30 a.m., the comet is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon and with the brightening sky, just on the edge of being seen with or without binoculars.
Friday: In the morning sky, Venus is near the star Aldebaran. Aldebaran is one of the brighter stars, but will probably appear faint in comparison to Venus. The pair is just over a degree apart. Aldebaran represents the eye of Taurus the bull, but this morning the bull will appear to have two eyes, one red and the other a bright white.
Saturday: The next two mornings the moon is close to the planet Mars. This morning the moon is 7 degrees to the southwest of Mars and tomorrow morning it will be 7 degrees to the east.