Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the northern portion of the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 7:57 p.m. At 8 the spacecraft reaches its apex in the middle of the constellation of Cassiopeia, 34 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 8:03 p.m. the ISS has sunk back down and lies 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.
Monday: Three planets are clustered together in the south-southeast, but Mercury is the lone planet low in the east-southeast. Mercury’s angle of rise is small so, even though it rises early, it does not climb very high in the sky. At 7 a.m. the innermost planet is 7 degrees above the horizon.
Tuesday: The new moon occurs early this morning. If you are up for a challenge you can try to spot the moon this evening. It will be tricky since the moon is still relatively close to the sun. The thin crescent moon sets about 20 minutes after the sun. If you horizon is clear and flat, the thin moon is at the horizon right before 8 p.m.
Wednesday: We may be a week into spring, but the Winter Triangle is still high in the southern sky. The Winter Triangle is made up of the three bright stars Betelgeuse, Procyon and Sirius. Sirius is the brightest and furthest south and Betelgeuse is in the northwestern corner of the triangle and appears red. Procyon is in the northeast corner of the triangle and about the same height above the horizon as Betelgeuse.
Thursday: If you missed the close conjunction of Mars and Jupiter last week, a conjunction with Mars and Saturn is rapidly approaching. This morning the planet Mars lies about half way between the two giant worlds, with Jupiter to the right and Saturn to the left.
Friday: The constellation of Cassiopeia represents Queen Cassiopeia sitting on her throne, and the constellation resembles the letter “W.” Just off the lower left hand corner of the “W” is a small inconspicuous star cluster. From the corner star move one degree to the lower left of the star to the cluster with binoculars or a telescope. Binoculars will reveal a nebulous glow with a few resolved stars. A telescope will reveal a wide array of brightness’s among the stars, and a little color amongst the cluster may also be visible.
Saturday: Tonight the planet Venus and the moon are in the same area of the sky as the Pleiades star cluster. Venus is to the west of the cluster and the Moon is to the south. The arrangement of the three objects almost forms an equilateral triangle.