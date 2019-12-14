Sunday: Last week Venus and Saturn had a close approach in the western sky, but now Venus is rapidly moving east from Saturn. Tonight the pair are separated by seven degrees and this distance will increase by about one degree per day.
Monday: Forty-five minutes before sunrise today the planet Mars is near the bright star Antares. Both objects are low in the southeastern sky, so a clear flat horizon is essential. Mercury will not be visible much longer as the innermost planet is slowly moving closer to the sun in the sky.
Tuesday: This morning the gibbous moon is near the bright star Regulus in the constellation Leo. At 6:30 a.m., the moon is five and half degrees to the east of Regulus. If you were up even earlier in the night, the pair were much closer together.
Wednesday: The winter sky is full of bright stars. In fact seven of the ten brightest stars are visible at 8:30 p.m. Most of them are in the east (Sirius, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Archernar and Betelgeuse), with the lone exception being Vega, which is low in the northwest. The constellation Orion contains two of the top ten in Betelgeuse and Rigel.
Thursday: The moon does not rise until well after midnight, so look for three stars that form Orion’s belt at 8 p.m. in the east-southeast. From Orion’s belt, locate the three stars in a row that would hang down from the belt where Orion would keep his sword. The middle star of this group is not a star — it’s the Orion Nebula. Binoculars will reveal the basic structure of the nebula, while a telescope will start to reveal some of the details in this large cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a brief appearance in the sky this morning. The space station starts off in the south, 10 degrees above the horizon at 6:16 a.m. Two minutes later the ISS reaches its apex, 18 degrees above the southeastern horizon. Also at this point the spacecraft is less than half a degree above the planet Mars. As the space station moves farther east it begins to fade and by 6:21 a.m. is less than 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Saturday: Today is the first day of winter, even thought the winter solstice does not occur until almost the end of the day at 10:19 p.m. On the solstice, the sun reaches its farthest position south in the sky. Today, the shortest day of the year, the sun will only be above the horizon for nine hours and forty-two minutes.