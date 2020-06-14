Sunday: Mercury is beginning to sink lower in the sky after dark. A few weeks ago the planet was fairly bright, but at 9:30 p.m. it looks like an ordinary star low in the west-northwest. The innermost planet will remain visible for about another week.
Monday: The start of summer is just around the corner and a great way to beat the heat is with an ice cream cone. Tonight, you can spot one in the sky as well. High in the eastern sky for the bright gold star known as Arcturus. Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the herdsman, but this constellation also looks like a giant ice cream cone in the sky. To locate the cone, start at Arcturus and extend two lines north to a pair of stars. These three stars form the cone and above them is a large arc of stars that forms the ice cream scoop.
Tuesday: Jupiter and Saturn remain near each other in the morning sky. At 5:30 a.m., the planets are 6 degrees apart, with Jupiter further west than Saturn. Both are also visible late at night. Tonight Jupiter rises shortly after 10:30 p.m. and Saturn is only 20 minutes behind.
Wednesday: The International Space Station is the brightest satellite we can see in the night sky, but there are many other objects circling Earth that can be seen each night. Sometimes it is a satellite and other times they are components from rockets that launched the satellites. For example, there is a spent rocket that will travel from the southern sky to the northern sky and will appear brighter than many of the background stars. It starts off near the star Antares in the south at 9:44 p.m. It will brighten and travel through the sky and is low in the north at 9:52 p.m.
Thursday: One of the most prominent globular clusters, M 13, is visible high in the east. Locate the group of four stars in Hercules that forms a trapezoid, about 50 degrees above the horizon at 10 p.m. The westernmost stars of the trapezoid are Zeta and Eta Hercules, from left to right. M 13 is located 2½ degrees from Eta Hercules, along the line that connects Eta and Zeta. M 13 is barely visible to the unaided eye under dark skies; through binoculars, it looks like a fuzzy patch of light.
Friday: Low in the east-northeast this morning is the moon and Venus. The crescent moon is 1½ degrees from Venus. In fact, if you look at the planet through a pair of binoculars it, too, will resemble a crescent this morning.
Saturday: Today the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 p.m., the first day of astrological summer. The solstice is marked by the sun reaching its farthest point north. It is also the longest day of the year, after which the length of daylight will slowly decrease each day.