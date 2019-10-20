Sunday: The Cat’s Eye cluster, in the constellation Scorpius, and just like the constellation sets early in the night. This cluster is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system and would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims this cluster’s light. The cluster is easy to find in the south-southwest, 1½ degrees to the lower right of the star Antares in Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, while through a telescope the cluster begins to take on the appearance of its name.
Monday: The Orionids meteor shower reaches its peak today and into tomorrow. The radiant (the point in the sky where the meteors seem to originate) for this shower is about 10 degrees north of Orion’s red star, Betelgeuse. The third quarter moon will be a nuisance for observing this shower since it rise not long after the radiant. Shortly after midnight, the radiant is above the horizon and will be visible the rest of the night. As the radiant climbs higher, more meteors will become visible, reaching a peak of 10-15 per hour.
Tuesday: Tomorrow morning the moon is near the star Regulus high in the eastern sky. At 6 a.m., the pair is about 40 degrees above the horizon, separated by five degrees.
Wednesday: This morning, the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky. The space station starts off in the south-southwest at 6:45 a.m. The ISS travels through the hind legs of Canis Major, the Big Dog, before reaching its maximum altitude of 39 degrees in the southeast at 6:48 a.m. It remains visible for another three minutes as it heads toward the northeast and the constellation Bootes.
Thursday: This evening four planets are visible in the west. Mercury and Venus are the lowest in the sky and the first to set. Both planets are five degrees above the horizon at 7 p.m., separated by six degrees. Farther east is Jupiter, 20 degrees above the south-southwest horizon. The fourth planet is Saturn, 30 degrees above the south horizon.
Friday: Today, the International Space Station emerges from Earth’s shadow at 6:45 a.m., 15 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. It will take two and a half minutes to reach its apex near the bright star Capella, 60 degrees above the northwest horizon. The ISS continues to northeast and is 10 degrees above the horizon at 6:51 a.m.
Saturday: At 6:45 a.m. the moon is near Mars, five degrees above the horizon and appears as a red point of light. The brighter moon is seven degrees to the upper left of Mars.