Sunday: Three nights in a row this week the International Space Station is visible. This evening the space station starts off in the southern sky at 6:20 p.m. Two minutes later at its apex, it reaches a height of 23 degrees in the southeast. The spacecraft then passes through the constellation Orion and at 6:24 p.m. it disappears into Earth’s shadow, 14 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Monday: The International Space Station appears near the planet Venus. At 7:08 p.m., the space station passes about two and a half degrees to the north of Venus. The ISS quickly climbs higher, reaching its apex near the constellation Cassiopeia, 54 degrees above the northwest horizon at 7:11 p.m. One minute later the spacecraft is lost from view when it enters Earth’s shadow, 42 degrees above the northern horizon.
Tuesday: The brightest of the passes of the International Space Station occurs this evening. At 6:20 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. The spacecraft reaches its highest point at 6:23 p.m., 80 degrees above the southeast horizon. Shortly after this the space station passes less than a degree from the bright star Capella, before entering Earth’s shadow at 6:26 p.m., low in the northeast.
Wednesday: The very thin crescent moon is near the planet Jupiter this morning. The moon is low in the southeast before sunrise. Spotting Jupiter will be a challenge since it will be closer to the horizon than the moon. To locate Jupiter, look 7 degrees to the lower left of the moon.
Thursday: At 9 p.m., the bright star Capella is nearly directly overhead. This star is actually a double binary. In one pair, the stars each are about 2½ times the size of the sun and orbit each other about every 100 days. The second pair is comprised of small stars that orbit significantly farther away from the larger pair. Also, Capella is moving away from our solar system; it was once likely the brightest star in our sky.
Friday: The new moon occurs this afternoon at 3:42 p.m. The moon will appear with the planet Venus tomorrow night, but for tonight only Venus is visible. Venus is the brightest object in the night sky and will remain so until it sets just after 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: The planet Jupiter is starting to appear in the morning sky, but it’s still tricky to spot. Mars on the other hand is easy to see. Mars is located in the south-southeast. However, don’t confuse Mars with the red star Antares, located to the lower right of Mars and slightly brighter.