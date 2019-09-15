Sunday: Tonight the four Galilean moons of Jupiter are all on the western side of the planet. One of the moons, Callisto, is easy to spot with binoculars, because it is the furthest from Jupiter’s disk tonight. The other three are tricky as they are closely grouped together at 8:30 p.m. An hour later they are still close, but have enough separation that you can see the individual moons.
Monday: After evening twilight, look high into the northeast where you will see the constellation Cassiopeia. It looks like the letter W, rotated 90 degrees. Cassiopeia is a queen sitting on a throne. About 15 degrees west of Cassiopeia is her husband, Cepheus. The stars that form Cepheus are not as bright as Cassiopeia, but the constellation is in a relatively empty portion of the sky. The king is also sitting in a throne, and the stars form a square resembling the base of the throne, and a star to the north of the square forms the top of the throne.
Tuesday: Saturn is reaching one of its stationary points in its path across the sky. For the last several months, the planet has slowly moved west against the background stars. Now it will resume its easterly path, slowly moving further away from the handle of the Teapot.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a high, bright pass across the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 8:31 p.m., near the body of Scorpius. As the spacecraft climbs higher, it passes five degrees above Saturn before reaching its apex, 48 degrees above the southeast horizon at 8:34 p.m. The ISS is visible for about another 90 seconds before it disappears into Earth’s shadow, 27 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Thursday: Tomorrow morning, the moon is near the bright star Aldebaran. At 6:30 a.m., both objects are almost due south, separated by four degrees.
Friday: This evening’s sighting of the International Space Station will not be as bright as Wednesday’s, but it will be visible longer. The ISS emerges 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 8:30 p.m. Three minute later, the spacecraft is 50 degrees above the northwest horizon. At 8:36 p.m., the space station disappears low in the northeast when in enters Earth’s shadow.
Saturday: Without the light of the moon tonight, a star cluster and a nebula are visible near Saturn. About half a degree to the lower right of Saturn is the Trifid Nebula. With binoculars or a telescope, the cloud of gas and dust will appear as a faint glow. Even closer to Saturn and to the upper right is the star cluster M21. Through binoculars a few stars are visible and even more can be seen with a telescope.