Sunday: Tonight the gibbous moon is 7 degrees to the lower left of the planet Saturn. Both objects currently sit on the eastern side of Sagittarius, but the Centaur is a challenge to see, particularly with light pollution. The stars forming a teapot are more recognizable.
Monday: In the constellation Andromeda is a double star that is often overlooked. Almach is the bottom-most star in Andromeda, whose shape resembles the letter V, visible in the east-northeast. A small telescope reveals the two stars, one a golden yellow and the other blue. The blue star also has two more stars it orbits with, making Almach a quadruple star system.
Tuesday: The most distant planet, Neptune, reaches opposition with the sun today. In general, this planet is just beyond the viewing capabilities of binoculars, but a small telescope can find the planet. Neptune is currently in the constellation Aquarius and close to the star Phi-Aquarii. The link to the sky chart will help in finding the planet. (https://s22380.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/WEB_UrNep_2019-2020_updated.pdf) Also, with the full moon only a few days away it will be tricky to see Neptune. If you cannot locate the planet now, wait a week for the moon to be out of the sky in the early part of the night.
Wednesday: Over the next several days, the International Space Station appears about the same time each morning, but not in the same area. Today at 6:19 a.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The ISS travels through the bowl of the Little Dipper; at its apex is at the edge of the bowl of the Big Dipper. The spacecraft then travels through the head of Leo the lion before setting into the east at 6:25 a.m.
Thursday: The planets Mercury and Venus are very close to each other this evening, Unfortunately, they are still too close to the sun to be seen. Mercury will emerge from the sun’s glare next week, and Venus will be visible in several weeks. The pair will make a close approach to each other again, which we will be able to see, at the end of next month.
Friday: The International Space Station’s highest and brightest pass of the week occurs today. At 6:17 a.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon and not too far from the star Deneb. As the space station climbs higher, it quickly brightens. When it is at its brightest it will be almost directly overhead, only a few degrees from the star Capella. At 6:24 p.m., the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station makes a low, but bright pass through the sky. The space station emerges from Earth’s shadow thirteen degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:17 a.m. It will travel about eight degrees above the moon and reaches its highest point at 6:20 a.m., 32 degrees above the southwest horizon. As it has done all week, the spacecraft will quickly decrease in brightness as it move further east. By 6:23 a.m., the ISS will be 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.