Sunday: Looking toward the south-southeast after twilight tonight, eight stars form the shape of a teapot. The teapot is about 14 degrees wide by 8 degrees tall with the handle of the teapot to the east. The teapot is not a constellation but an asterism similar to the Big Dipper. The teapot belongs to the much larger constellation known as Sagittarius, which barely makes it above our horizon.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a high pass through the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwestern horizon at 6:21 a.m. Three minutes later, it reaches a height of 76 degrees in the northwest. After reaching its apex the ISS quickly fades and by 6:27 a.m., it is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Tuesday: Tomorrow morning the thin crescent moon is near the Beehive Cluster in the east. At 6 a.m., the moon is 15 degrees above the eastern horizon. With binoculars the star cluster is easily visible next to the moon.
Wednesday: The International Space Station will be visible in the northern half of the sky. It emerges from Earth’s shadow at 6:20 a.m. in the west. The spacecraft brightens slightly and is 27 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:23 a.m. By 6:26 a.m., the ISS is located low in the northeast.
Thursday: Tonight the planets Saturn and Jupiter are easy to spot in the southern sky. They are the only bright planets in the sky; Mercury, Venus and Mars are too close to the sun to be seen.
Friday: The constellation Sagittarius sits within the plane of the Milky Way. Binoculars or a telescope aimed at this region of the sky reveal many more stars than could be seen with the unaided eye. One of the brighter star clusters is M28, a globular cluster similar to the Hercules cluster further north. M28 is located to the upper right of the star that marks the tip of the Teapot’s lid. The best way to see this cluster is with a telescope.
Saturday: Just after sunset, the thin crescent moon is visible low in the west. Only a small percent of the moon’s sunlit side will be visible. A large portion of the dark side will be visible and will appear to be brighter because light from the sun is reflecting off the Earth and illuminating this area of the moon.