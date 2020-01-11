Sunday: The wide gibbous moon is near the star Regulus tonight. At 9 p.m., the moon and the star Regulus are in the east, separated by 6 degrees. As the pair moves move across the sky the distance between them will not change much; by 6 a.m. the two are 4½ degrees apart.
Monday: The planet Saturn reaches conjunction with the sun today. Saturn has not been visible lately, and it will remain hidden in the glow of the sun for another few weeks. In early February, Saturn will emerge in the morning sky.
Tuesday: At 9 p.m. the star Capella is nearly directly overhead. This bright star is a double binary. In one pair, each star is about 2½ times the size of our sun and orbit each other about every 100 days. The second pair is small stars that orbit significantly farther away from the large pair. Also, Capella is also moving away from our solar system, and was once likely the brightest star in our sky.
Wednesday: The planet Venus remains the lone planet in the evening sky. The moon does rises until about midnight, so Venus is the brightest object visible for half the night. Only Sirius, low in the southeast, can come close to the brightness of Venus.
Thursday: In the east tonight is the star Procyon, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Minor, the Little Dog. The name Procyon means before the dog, because this star would rise before the “Dog Star,” Sirius. This important to the ancient Egyptians, as the annual floods would occur just before the rising of Sirius with the sun, and the rising of Procyon gave advanced warning. However, in Egypt today, as well as the southwestern most states in the United States, this no longer occurs. In northeast Oklahoma, Procyon rises only two minutes before Sirius.
Friday: The last quarter moon occurs at 6:58 a.m. The moon is high in the south at this time; low in the southeast is Jupiter. The planet is just emerging in morning sky and will soon be a dominant light in the morning sky.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a bright but brief pass through the sky tonight. It starts off 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 7:07 p.m. As the ISS climbs higher it will become 10 times brighter. At 7:10 p.m. the spacecraft disappears 41 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.