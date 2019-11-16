Sunday: The peak of the Leonids meteor shower occurs tomorrow morning. The radiant, or the point from which the meteors originate, is located in the head of Leo the lion. The backwards question mark that forms the head is 20 degrees above the eastern horizon at 1:30 a.m. The moon this year is not far from the radiant and it will hinder the number of meteors visible.
Monday: This morning the thin gibbous moon is near the Beehive star cluster. Under dark skies the cluster is visible to the unaided eye, but this morning the moon’s proximity does not make this possible. However, the cluster can still be viewed through binoculars.
Tuesday: The Pleiades or the Seven Sisters are now visible in the eastern sky. Some think the Pleiades look like the Little Dipper in the north, but the Pleiades are brighter and significantly smaller. Depending on how dark the sky is and your eyesight, between five and eight stars are visible to the unaided eye.
Wednesday: The planets Jupiter and Venus are moving closer to each other low in the southwest. This evening the pair are separated by 4 degrees, with Venus closer to the horizon. Each day the planets are moving closer; by Saturday evening they will only be about 1 degree apart.
Thursday: Tonight is the first night of a series of bright passes by the International Space Station. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 6:23 pm. About a minute later it passes a few degrees below the planet Saturn, before reaching its maximum altitude of 70 degrees above the southeast horizon at 6:26 p.m. The ISS continues to the northeast and disappears into the shadow of the Earth 30 degrees above the east northeast horizon at 6:28 pm.
Friday: Not long after sunset the International space station is visible low in the sky. At 5:35 p.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon. Three minutes later it reaches its apex of 34 degrees in the southeast. The ISS disappears from view at 5:41 when it enters the Earth’s shadow near the Pleiades star cluster in the east-northeast.
Saturday: The last of the International Space Station passes for the week takes the spacecraft on a more northern route. At 6:23 p.m. the ISS is low in the west-southwest. The space station passes through the constellation of Hercules before reaching a height of 40 degrees in the northwest near the faint constellation of Draco the Dragon at 8:26 p.m. Similar to the previous days the spacecraft disappears into the Earth’s shadow 20 degrees above the north-northeast horizon two minutes later.