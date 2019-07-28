Sunday: Saturn is always fun to view with a telescope. Saturn’s main feature, the rings, are readily apparent. Saturn’s largest and brightest moon, Titan, is visible to the northeast of the planet tonight. If you look closely, you can also see a few moons fainter and closer to the planet.
Monday: High in the east is the constellation Cygnus the Swan. It resembles a large cross with the brightest star, Deneb, at the tail of the swan in the north. To the south is a line of stars forming the swan’s body, neck and beak. From the star at the center of the swan’s body is a line of stars stretching east and west representing the swan’s outstretched wings. Away from light pollution, you can spot Cygnus crossing a faint band of light that is the Milky Way.
Tuesday: This morning the thin crescent moon is 15 degrees above the eastern horizon. For now, the moon is the only bright object in the sky, but soon others will be visible in the morning hours.
Wednesday: In the constellation Cygnus is a small cluster of stars. To find it, move to south from Deneb to the next brightest star, Gamma Cygni. Less than two degrees to the southeast of Gamma is the star cluster M29. Gamma and the cluster both easily fit into the same field of view with binoculars, but you will get a better view with a telescope under low power.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the sky tonight. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 10:02 p.m. It reaches its highest point two and half minutes later in the middle of the constellation Cassiopeia. By 10:06 p.m., the spacecraft disappears into Earth’s shadow.
Friday: This morning, Mercury is low in the east-northeast. The innermost planet is visible five degrees above the horizon a half hour before sunrise; visibility will improve over the next week.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes another pass across the sky again tonight, but will be brighter and higher in the sky than a few nights ago. The ISS appears at 10 p.m. when it is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. The spacecraft passes below the bowl of the Big Dipper, then above the North Star. The apex occurs at 10:03 p.m. when it is 48 degrees above the northeast horizon. The space station will be visible for an additional 30 seconds before it passes into Earth’s shadow.