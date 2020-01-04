Sunday: At 9 p.m., the bright star Capella is almost directly overhead. This star is actually a double binary. In one pair, each star is each about two and half times the size of our sun and orbit each other about every 100 days. The second pair includes small stars that orbit significantly farther away from the larger pair. Capella, which is moving away from our solar system, was once likely the brightest star in our sky.
Monday: Tomorrow morning, the International Space Station is visible in the north. The space station emerges from Earth’s shadow 13 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:24 a.m. Over the next two minutes, the spacecraft slowly climbs to a height of 22 degrees in the north-northeast horizon. After reaching its apex, the ISS begins to fade in brightness and by 6:29 a.m., it is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Tuesday: High in the east is the wide gibbous moon. The moon tonight is between the horns of Taurus the Bull and just to the northeast of Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation.
Wednesday: This morning the planet Mars is near the star Graffias. The bright star is less than a degree above the red planet in the southeast. Like many of the stars we see, Graffias is actually composed of multiple stars. A telescope easily splits the single object into three stars; however the third star is faint and tricky to see. The two brighter stars also have companions, making this a quintuple star system.
Thursday: This morning's appearance of the International Space Station is the brightest one this week. The ISS leaves Earth’s shadow at 6:25 a.m., 21 degrees above the northwest horizon. The space station reaches a maximum height of 60 degrees above the northeast horizon at 6:27 a.m., in an area without bright stars. A little more than three minutes later the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the east-southeast horizon.
Friday: The full moon occurs this afternoon at 1:21 p.m. The January full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. When the moon is visible tonight, it will be six degrees from the bright star Pollux.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a close pass near a star cluster this morning. At 6:27 a.m., the spacecraft emerges from Earth’s shadow, 26 degrees above the western horizon. When the space station appears it will be about seven degrees to the left of the moon and about one degrees from the Beehive Cluster. A little more than a minute later the ISS reaches its highest point of 38 degrees in the southwest. The space station then continues to the southeast and by 6:31 a.m., it is 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.