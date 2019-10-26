Sunday: The new moon occurs tonight at 10:38 p.m. The moon will not be visible, but if you were up this morning you might have been able to see a razor thin moon low in the eastern sky. If you missed it this morning, a very thin moon will be visible tomorrow evening low in the west-southwest.
Monday: Early this morning the International Space Station makes a brief appearance. The ISS exits Earth’s shadow 25 degrees above the northern horizon at 5:59 a.m. When the space station appears, it will be in the bowl of the Little Dipper moving to the northeast. The spacecraft will shine brightly, but will only be higher than 10 degrees for two minutes.
Tuesday: The International Space Station returns this morning to make a low, but brighter pass through the sky. The space station emerges from Earth’s shadow at 6:46 a.m., 11 degrees above the horizon. The space station does not climb much higher, but should be easy to see as it moves toward the northeast. Two minutes later the ISS is 10 degrees above the northern horizon.
Wednesday: Low in the southwest this evening are the planets Mercury and Venus. Venus is very bright and easy to find with Mercury 3 degrees to the right. Tomorrow night the pair isstill close together, but will start to separate as Venus moves east and Mercury moves west.
Thursday: The crescent moon highlights the southwest on Halloween night. Tonight, about 20% of the moon’s sunlit side is visible. Not far to the west of the moon is the planet Jupiter also shining brightly.
Friday: The moon has moved a little further east and tonight is near the planet Saturn. At 7 p.m., the pair is located in the south-southwest, separated by four degrees. As they move farther west, the moon moves closer to Saturn and as they set at 10:15 p.m., they are less than three degrees apart.
Saturday: In the eastern sky is the constellation of Aries the ram. Aries is 30 degrees above the eastern horizon at 8 p.m. The brightest star in the constellation is Hamal. From Hamal, move 4 degrees to the west, then one and half degrees to the southwest to Mesarthim, or Gamma Arietis. Gamma Arietis is a double star only distinguishable as two stars when viewed through a telescope. Remember the time changes tomorrow morning.
— Chris Pagan