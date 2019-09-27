Sunday: Not long after sunset tonight the thin crescent Moon is visible in the western sky. If you look closely, you can spot the planet Venus a few degrees below the Moon. Viewing Venus will be a challenge, but the bright planet is slowly moving further from the Sun in the sky, and will soon be a regularly seen object in the night sky.
Monday: For the next two weeks, the zodiac light will be visible to the east in the predawn sky. Zodiac light is caused by the sun’s light reflected off dust particles along the plane of the solar system. The zodiac light will look like a faint band of light extending upward from the eastern horizon. Moonlight and light pollution mask this phenomenon, so find somewhere nice and dark.
Tuesday: Looking into the northwestern sky tonight, the Big Dipper is probably the most recognizable pattern. The Big Dipper is part of the constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear, and with each passing day the bear sinks toward the horizon. At 8:30 p.m., the paws have disappeared below the horizon and more of the bear will begin to disappear as we transition into fall, then winter.
Wednesday: In the constellation of Hercules, M 13 stands out as one of the best globular clusters seen from northern skies. But Hercules contains a second cluster that would probably receive greater recognition if located in a different constellation. At 9:00 tonight, Hercules is located halfway up from the horizon. In the central region of Hercules are four stars that form a trapezoid, or a keystone for an arch. Look at the northern edge of the keystone and imagine forming an equilateral triangle with those two stars plus an imaginary star to the north of them. The globular cluster M 92 would be located just a little west of that imaginary star. Through binoculars this cluster appears like a fuzzy patch of light.
Thursday: The crescent Moon is near the planet Jupiter tonight. The Moon is two degrees to the upper left of Jupiter. Binoculars will also reveal four moons orbiting Jupiter. One is on the same side as our moon, and three additional moons are visible on the western side of the planet.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a low, but bright pass this evening. The spacecraft first appears 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 8:35 pm. The ISS slowly climbs higher and double in brightness, before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow two minutes later, 17 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.
Saturday: The Moon has moved further east and tnight is near the planet Saturn. The ringed world and the quarter moon are three degrees apart located near the handle of the Teapot.