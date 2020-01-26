Sunday: At 8:30 p.m., Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is visible in the southeast. Four degrees to the lower right of Sirius is a faint star cluster known as the Little Beehive Cluster, visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. Light pollution will require the use of binoculars to observe the cluster. The Little Beehive will present seven or more resolved stars surrounded by a faint glow of light. Through a telescope, low power is best to observe this cluster so as to take in as much of it at once as possible.
Monday: The crescent moon is near the planet Venus tonight. At 7 p.m., both objects are in the west-northwest with the moon 7 degrees below Venus. Tomorrow, the distance is about the same, but the moon will be higher than Venus.
Tuesday: At 8 p.m., the Big Dipper is visible in the northeast. The Big Dipper is not visible year round as it dips below the horizon in Oklahoma for a short time in late fall through early winter. Now the group of seven famous stars are visible all night moving around the North Star.
Wednesday: This morning the planet Mars is visible in the southeast. The red planet is currently moving through the constellation Ophiuchus, the 13th zodiac constellation. Often we think of 12 zodiac constellations, but the sun and planets pass through Ophiuchus as well and the sun spends more time in this constellation than several others.
Thursday: When it comes to stars in the evening sky, Sirius outshines them all. At 8 p.m., it is 15 degrees above the southeast horizon. However, just like our sun, the brightness is due to the proximity of the star. Sirius is only nine light years away. Compared to Orion’s brightest star Rigel, which is 770 light years away and only three times fainter; this makes Sirius a relatively close star.
Friday: Low in the morning sky is Jupiter. The planet was visible last week, but since then, Jupiter has become easier to see. At 6:45 a.m., Jupiter is a little less than 10 degrees above the southeastern horizon.
Saturday: While the largest planet in our solar system is low in the morning sky, Mercury is low in the west. At 6:30 p.m., the smallest planet is less than 5 degrees above the horizon. Also, the first-quarter moon occurs this evening.