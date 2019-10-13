Sunday: The full moon occurs at 4:08 p.m. today. The October full moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon. For a few nights around the Hunter’s Moon, with the added moonlight, hunters could more easily spot their prey in order to stock up on food for the winter ahead.
Monday: The planets Mercury and Venus are visible in the evening sky but are difficult to see. Jupiter and Saturn remain the two easily visible evening planets. Saturn sits along the handle of the Teapot and Jupiter sits halfway between the Teapot and Scorpius to the west. Both planets will remain visible through the end of fall.
Tuesday: At 7:30 p.m., the constellation Scorpius is low in the southwest. This recognizable summer constellation will not be visible much longer. However, once Scorpius disappears, it will be replaced by its arch enemy, Orion, in the east.
Wednesday: The planet Venus is now visible low in the southwest after sunset. A half-hour after the sun drops below the horizon, Venus is 5 degrees above the horizon. Though Venus is low, its brightness helps it appear through the glow of sunset.
Thursday: This morning the wide gibbous moon is near the Hyades star cluster. The moon is to the upper right of the cluster and its brightness will hide some of the fainter stars in the cluster.
Friday: A rare Iridium flare is visible in the morning sky today. With few of these satellites capable of producing flares still in orbit, the morning flare is good opportunity to see this event. To see the flare, look 40 degrees above the southern horizon at 6:22 p.m. This flare occurs a few degrees to the upper right of the bright star, Sirius.
Saturday: The planet Mercury reaches its furthest distance east from the sun this evening. Mercury is a little higher in the sky than Venus, but not as bright. A clear, flat horizon is needed to spot the innermost planet tonight.