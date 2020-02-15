Sunday: Mercury is in the west this evening. At 6:45 p.m., the planet is about 5 degrees above the horizon. A clear flat horizon and binoculars will help you find the planet because Mercury is fainter than it was a week ago.
Monday: At 6:38 a.m., the International Space Station is 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon. About a minute later, it has climbed to a height of 12 degrees, but passes less than a degree above Saturn in the southeast. By 6:40 a.m., the spacecraft has dropped to a height of 10 degrees in the east-southeast.
Tuesday: Mars will disappear from the sky this morning as the moon passes in front of the red planet. The occultation begins at 5:49 a.m. as the sky is brightening. and Mars will emerge from the other side of the moon after sunrise.
Wednesday: The International Space Station starts off in the southwest at 6:37 a.m. Three minutes later it is 40 degrees above the southeast horizon. After its apex, the spacecraft quickly fades in brightness and by 6:43 a.m. it is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Thursday: This morning the moon is near Saturn. It will not pass in front of Saturn, as it did Mars on Tuesday, but it will be about 2½ degrees below the planet.
Friday: Not far from here is the Triangulum Galaxy; a dark sky and binoculars or a telescope will be needed to see it. Start at the curved “V” that forms the constellation Andromeda, and find the second star along the “V” from the apex. About 8 degrees to the north is the Andromeda galaxy. Eight degrees in the opposite direction is the Triangulum galaxy. It is faint so a dark sky and binoculars or a telescope will be needed to find it.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes its highest and brightest pass for the week. At 5:52 a.m., the spacecraft emerges from Earth’s shadow 21 degrees above the southwest horizon. By 5:54 a.m., it is the brightest object in the sky, located 77 degrees above the southeast horizon. As the ISS moves to the north it passes near the stars Lyra and Deneb, before setting in the northeast at 5:57 a.m.