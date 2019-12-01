Sunday: Summer may feel like its was a long time ago, but the Summer Triangle is still visible in the northwestern sky. The triangle is composed of the bright stars Altair, Deneb, and Vega. Vega is the brightest of the trio and the furthest north. At 7 p.m. Vega is located 25 degrees above the northwest horizon, and is the brightest star in this region of the sky. Deneb is located about 35 degrees above and slightly to the left of Vega, and Altair is about 35 degrees to the left and slightly below Vega.
Monday: In the morning sky, the planet Mercury is beginning to sink toward the horizon. The innermost planet is only a few degrees above the east-southeast horizon at 6 a.m. The planet will still be visible for more than a week, but will be harder to spot each morning.
Tuesday: Similar to Mercury sinking in the morning the sky, Jupiter is moving closer to the sun in the evening sky. At 5:45 p.m. Jupiter is five degrees above the southwest horizon. Also similar to Mercury, Jupiter will only remain visible for about another week and a half.
Wednesday: The first quarter moon occurs at 12:58 a.m. When the moon is visible tonight, it will appear a little more than half full. Tonight it is on the border of the rather faint constellation Aquarius. However its next constellation Pisces is not much brighter.
Thursday: At 8 p.m. tonight the constellation Orion the Hunter is visible. Orion is one of the more easily visible winter constellations. Three stars form the belt of Orion, with two stars to the north marking the shoulders and two stars to south marking the knees.
Friday: Besides Jupiter in the southwest, there are also the planets Venus and Saturn. After the moon, Venus is the easiest object in the sky to see because of its brightness. At 6 p.m. Venus is about 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. Five and half degrees to the upper right of Venus is Saturn. If you watch these planets over the next several nights, you will notice Venus slowly moving closer to Saturn.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a bright, but brief pass through the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:26 p.m., near the handle of the Big Dipper. The spacecraft quickly moves along the handle and higher, before it disappears into the shadow of Earth, 21 degrees above the east-northeast horizon two minutes later.