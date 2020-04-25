Sunday: Uranus reaches conjunction with the sun today. The faintest naked-eye planet will not be visible today, but will emerge in the morning sky in a few weeks.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the northern sky. The space station exits Earth’s shadow at 6:03 a.m., low in the western sky. Three minutes later it reaches its apex of 30 degrees in the northwest. By 6:09 a.m., the spacecraft has sunk to a height of 10 degrees in the north-northeast.
Tuesday: The Pleiades or Seven Sisters star cluster is slowly sinking in the western sky. At 8:45 p.m. the star cluster is 15 degrees above the horizon. Viewing five to six stars in this cluster is usually fairly easy, but, spotting all seven can been tricky unless the skies are dark or you have better vision than the average person.
Wednesday: Today the trip across the sky for the International Space Station will take place around the same time as Monday’s but will be lower in the sky. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:06 a.m. By 6:08 a.m., the space station is 14 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. Two minutes later the ISS sinks back down to a height of 10 degrees in the northern sky.
Thursday: At 6 a.m., the two largest planets in the sky — Jupiter and Saturn — are visible in the south, separated by 6 degrees. Jupiter is the brightest object in the morning sky and Saturn is in fifth place.
Friday: The thin gibbous moon is near the star Regulus tonight. At 9 p.m. the moon is 4 degrees above the heart of Leo the lion. The moon will be even closer to the star Eta Leonis, the brightest star in Leo that does not have a proper name.
Saturday: The constellation Orion shines brightly in the southwestern sky. Many of the brightest stars in the constellation are large, hot stars. The largest star is actually a cooler star: Betelgeuse shines brightly in the northeast shoulder of Orion and has a surface temperature half that of our sun. However, the size of this star is similar to the size of Jupiter’s orbit.