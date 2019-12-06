Sunday: The planet Venus continues to move closer to the planet Saturn this week. Tonight Venus is 3 degrees below Saturn, but by Tuesday night Venus will be 1½ degrees to the lower left of Saturn.
Monday: This week the International Space Station makes a series of bright passes through the evening sky. Tonight’s appearance begins at 6:26 p.m. when the space station is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. The spacecraft rapidly brighten as it moves higher in the sky, reaching its peak at 6:29 p.m. 56 degrees above the northeast horizon. The ISS does not travel by many bright stars during this pass, but when it disappears into the Earth’s shadow at 6:30, it will be near the gibbous moon.
Tuesday: This evening the International Space Station begins it journey across the sky at 5:38 p.m. in the north-northwest. The ISS climbs to a height of 35 degrees in the northeast 3 minutes later. At 5:42 p.m. the space station passes through the Pleiades star cluster in the east, and by 5:43 p.m., the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Wednesday: The last full moon of the year occurs tonight at 11:12 p.m. The December full moon is known as the Cold Moon. This name originates from the cold nights that come during December.
Thursday: Tonight’s transit of the ISS through our sky is the brightest and highest in the sky for the week. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 5:37 p.m. The space station takes just over three minutes to reach its apex, which will be nearly overhead and near the bright star Cygnus. By 5:43 p.m., the spacecraft is low in the southeast sky with few bright stars around.
Friday: This morning the planet Mars is near the double star known as Zubenelgenubi in the eastern sky. Zubenelgenubi, also known as Alpha Librae, is of moderate brightness and easy to see less than a degree to the upper left of Mars. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star.
Saturday: It might be cold outside, but the Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight. The moon, unfortunately is a problem this year, but some of the brighter meteors will still be visible. If you do not want to wait that long, look for the constellation of Gemini, a large rectangle in the east-northeast 25 degrees above the horizon at 9 p.m. The point where the meteors appear to originate, the radiant, is near the bright star Castor in the northwest corner of the constellation. One of the nice features about this shower is the radiant is above the horizon for most of the night, so you do not have to get up in the middle of the night to view the shower.