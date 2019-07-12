Sunday: The Moon lies about halfway between the planets Jupiter and Saturn tonight. However, tomorrow night the Moon moves much closer to Saturn. At 9:30 pm the Moon is two degrees to the lower right of Saturn. The two will remain near each other all night with the Moon passing at its nearest less than one degree below Saturn.
Monday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the sky this evening. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon at 9:28 pm gliding through the tail of Scorpius. The space station reaches its highest point when it passes just a degree north of the Moon and planet Saturn. The ISS continues moving east and disappears into the Earth’s shadow at 9:32 pm 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Tuesday: The Full Moon occurs at 4:38 pm The July Full Moon is known as the Full Buck Moon. At this time of year, the antlers of many deer are beginning to push through their foreheads with a velvety coating of fur. This full Moon is also known as the Thunder Moon, since thunderstorms are most frequent during this time of year.
Wednesday: Try to catch a final glimpse of the red planet if you can. Mars is only a few degrees above the western horizon after sunset and has become difficult to locate. The best way to find Mars will be to scan the horizon with a pair of binoculars. Once Mars disappears it will not be visible again until it reappears in the October morning skies.
Thursday: If you are up early this morning you can catch the International Space Station shining brightly. The space station appears is the west northwest at 5:31 am. The space station passes about five degrees above the bright star Altair, before reaching a height of 40 degrees in the southwest. The ISS then passes above Jupiter and by 5:37 drops to a height of 10 degrees in the south-southeast.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a high pass through the northern sky tonight. The ISS starts off in the west-southwest at 9:22 pm. Three minutes later the space station is 56 degrees above the northwest horizon and passing through the handle of the Big Dipper. The spacecraft then continues moving to the northeast and drops to a height of 10 degrees at 9:28 pm.
Saturday: Close to overhead at 10:00 pm you can find the constellation of Hercules. Hercules resembles the constellation of Orion but only has two stars along the belt rather than three — and Hercules is not as bright as Orion, but still recognizable. In Hercules, there is an interesting double star known as Rasalgethi, located above his head. The star appears reddish orange, but through a telescope with magnification of at least one hundred times, a second companion star is visible. Depending on your eyesight, the secondary star may vary in color from yellow to white.