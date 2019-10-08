A strong cold front expected to sweep into the region later this week will provide a "slight" chance of severe weather in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
"The cold front will move through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening, when widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"There is also a potential for some severe storms on Thursday, with the main risk from isolated damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain is a possibility as well, especially if storms redevelop over the same areas."
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and Oklahoma City in the "slight" category for severe weather Thursday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
The SPC said the "primary severe hazard is expected to be strong wind gusts but hail and a tornado or two are also possible.
"Some additional thunderstorm activity is possible behind the front ..."
Much cooler weather is expected on Friday into the weekend, with Saturday morning lows dropping into the 30s for the first time this season, the weather service in Tulsa said.
Some locations may even drop below freezing on Saturday morning, especially across far northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, forecasters said.