Slippery road and bridge conditions are expected Sunday night and Monday morning, especially in areas north of Tulsa, the National Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Craig and Nowata counties.
"A period of freezing rain will be likely into the day Monday with precipitation transitioning to a freezing rain, snow mix along the Oklahoma/Kansas border," forecasters said.
"The wintry precipitation will shift east of the region by early Monday evening. Total snow accumulations up to one inch (is) possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch (is possible) with the highest totals across Osage and Washington counties."
"Plan on the potential for slippery road conditions," forecasters said.
The hazardous conditions could affect the morning and evening commute Monday, with a glaze of ice likely on elevated surfaces.
Some minor ice accumulation on trees and power lines is also possible, the weather service said.
"Untreated bridges and other elevated surfaces will likely become slippery due to the freezing rain and snow.
"Slow down and use caution while traveling."
Meanwhile, conditions were considerably worse further north, with central Kansas and Missouri under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Monday.
Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches were expected in much of that region, including the Kansas City metro, forecasters said.
After Monday, the Tulsa area forecast calls for a gradual warming trend this week with highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday, and 50s through the rest of the week, forecasters said.