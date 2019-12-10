Sunday snow?

Accumulating snow in the Tulsa metro and areas north is a possibility late Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"We're watching a system Sunday night and into Monday that could bring a little snow *IF* enough cold air sticks around," forecasters said.

"Right now, chances look better to our north, but we're keeping an eye on it. Keep checking back because changes in the forecast are expected due to ongoing uncertainties."

As of Tuesday, the area most likely to have snow is along and north of U.S. 412, forecasters said. 

The storm system moving in on Sunday "will have some moisture to work with, but current model guidance varies greatly.

"The current thinking is that rain will start Sunday night across portions of NE OK and NW AR. A transition to light snow is then expected to occur by Monday morning for portions of NE OK and NW AR. A transition back to rain is then expected as temperatures warm by Monday afternoon.

"A brief transition back to snow is then possible across portions of far NE OK as temps cool during the overnight hours Monday.

"Snow accumulations are expected to be minimal at this time," forecasters said.

Tulsa averages 2.3 inches of snow in December, according to the weather service.

There is also a slight chance of snow in Oklahoma City on Sunday night, the weather service said.

12 years ago this week: 2007 ice storm freezes Tulsa area

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you