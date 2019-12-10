As of Tuesday, the area most likely to have snow is along and north of U.S. 412, forecasters said.
The storm system moving in on Sunday "will have some moisture to work with, but current model guidance varies greatly.
"The current thinking is that rain will start Sunday night across portions of NE OK and NW AR. A transition to light snow is then expected to occur by Monday morning for portions of NE OK and NW AR. A transition back to rain is then expected as temperatures warm by Monday afternoon.
"A brief transition back to snow is then possible across portions of far NE OK as temps cool during the overnight hours Monday.
"Snow accumulations are expected to be minimal at this time," forecasters said.
Tulsa averages 2.3 inches of snow in December, according to the weather service.
There is also a slight chance of snow in Oklahoma City on Sunday night, the weather service said.
12 years ago this week: 2007 ice storm freezes Tulsa area
