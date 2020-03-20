...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 1:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.81 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE RISING
TO NEAR 28.9 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS MAY KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER
VEGETATION.
&&
Jami Harl of Broken Arrow uses her phone to record an emergency City Council meeting to vote on a proclamation to limit or close businesses due to COVID-19 at Broken Arrow City Hall on Thursday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
While the city of Tulsa was initially on its own in terms of deciding earlier this week to close gyms, bars, theaters and prohibit indoor dining in restaurants — all as a means to combat the spread of the coronavirus — other cities began to pass similar restrictions by the end of the week, while others only strongly encouraged, rather than mandated restrictions.
Broken Arrow on Thursday joined Tulsa in banning most in-person dining and the closure of bars, gyms and theaters. The move becomes effective Saturday.
As in Tulsa, Broken Arrow restaurants are still permitted to provide curbside, drive-through and take-out service.
The city of Collinsville approved a proclamation Thursday that was similar to Broken Arrow. It also takes effect Saturday.
However, other cities in the metro area are limiting their public gathering-related actions to guidance that includes a “strong recommendation” and similar language, rather than an outright ban, closure or prohibition.
Jenks has limited in-person dining capacities to 10 patrons and required at least 6 feet of separation between patrons. The same 10-person, per-room limit applies to gyms, bars, theaters and amusement facilities.
The city of Owasso initially “strongly discouraged” in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes. Restaurants, bars and other privately owned gathering places were urged beginning Tuesday to provide at least 6 feet of space between patrons, but otherwise, they operate with no governmental restrictions.
However, Owasso City Council on Friday approved a measure that is similar to Tulsa. It requires restaurants beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to close in-person dining through April 14. Bars, theaters and other performance venues must also close. Gyms, fitness and recreation centers can open by appointment only so long as no more than 10 people are in a room at a given time.
The city of Sand Springs approved a measure similar to that in Owasso on Friday, effective at 11 p.m. the same day. Restaurants must close in-person dining but can provide pick-up and delivery service.
One exception allowed tattoo and massage parlors, barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and private clubs to operate by appointment only with spacing restrictions and 15-minute breaks between customers.
Bixby officials are encouraging restaurants to move to take-out only. Otherwise, it recommends restaurants provide 6 feet between patrons.
City of Bixby spokesperson Jennifer Rush said some bars have closed, while some restaurants have moved to take-out or delivery-only type service.
"So they did heed the strong recommendations that Council put out," Rush said.
The Bixby City Council will revisit the issue again Monday, she said.
Sapulpa closed its library, senior center and recreation center but otherwise has taken no action to close or restrict any privately owned facilities.
Rather, a Monday proclamation passed by the Sapulpa City Council “strongly discouraged” in-person gatherings on private property of 50 or more people. Sapulpa also “highly encouraged” restaurants, bars and other privately owned gathering places to limit the number of patrons so that at least 6 feet of space is available to each person.
Sapulpa Mayor Pro Tem Louis Martin Jr. said Friday that the city will reconsider its stance on COVID-19 actions when it meets Monday.
“We’re not doing anything less than what the governor has announced,” Martin said Friday. “The president, the CDC, the governor, we’re on track with what they have done.”
The city of Claremore has taken no action to restrict the public in private businesses, though it has suspended events on city property that contained groups of 50 or more.
Likewise, Glenpool has taken no action to restrict restaurants or other privately owned facilities.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart continued to press area communities to adopt more stringent restrictions on social gatherings.
Dart spoke to Owasso officials Friday morning about the need for greater public gathering restrictions.
“We all need to come together on breaking the string of transmission,” Dart said. “We need to be consistent together as we do that. And we can’t break the string of transmission if we all don’t limit public gatherings. It’s just the bottom line.”
