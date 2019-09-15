Tiffany Crutcher had her Mamie Till moment.
It came as she was standing at a lectern, inside the Council Chambers of Tulsa’s City Hall, ready to address nine councilors and the mayor during a public meeting on the 2018 Equality Indicators report.
In the March 13 meeting, Crutcher held brown paper bags containing Terence Crutcher’s personal belongings — some still bloodstained from the day he was shot dead by former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby in 2016 — and pleaded with city leaders to “figure out why this happened” to her brother.
She wanted to remind the public of the finality and impact of her brother’s death.
“I wanted to hold that up and put that in their faces to show them that this is all we had,” she said of the bagged belongings.
Crutcher likened the act to when Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie, insisted that the casket holding her 14-year-old son’s body remain open to display the mortal wounds he sustained when he was killed in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman.
In the 36 months since Terence Crutcher was killed near 36th Street North and Lewis Avenue, Tiffany Crutcher has been active in fighting for reform within the Tulsa Police Department. She helped form the Terence Crutcher Foundation to change the narrative about black men and support others who’ve been affected by police violence.
During this period, she’s also challenged Mayor G.T. Bynum to consider a broader, more complex, perspective on race and policing. Crutcher, who has routinely flown from her Montgomery, Alabama, home to Tulsa to attend court hearings, public meetings and engage in community service work, has even taken her battle all the way to Capitol Hill to discuss the state of policing in America and push for nationwide reform.
“Well, I will say this, I’ve sacrificed a lot, and somebody told me earlier that I should get a private jet,” she said. “But that’s what I decided to do because I knew that this movement needed me, and I knew that I needed to be on the ground in Tulsa.”
The Tulsa World conducted an interview with Crutcher ahead of the Sept. 16 three-year anniversary of her brother’s death. She described the relentless pursuit of justice and shared her thoughts on how activism has changed her life.
What aspects of your life are different today than three years ago?
Well, every day it’s all about getting up and chopping down this systemic oppression. I really don’t go on vacation or hang out with girlfriends because it’s one thing after the other, one battle after the other. And you see things differently when you’ve actually been affected by racism and hatred and when you’ve been traumatized. It’s almost like we don’t get to take a break. And so life is different for me, because I’ve decided to dedicate my entire life to this movement. And it takes a lot of love to want to do this.
A lot of people can’t relate to giving up a part of their life to fight for something as big and as important as you have. What’s that like to dedicate your entire life to this cause?
It was just something that I was thrust into and that I knew it was necessary. And I look back at a lot of my ancestors and a lot of the giants during the civil rights movement (who) just dedicated their lives and said that “We won’t take things for what they are. We’re going to fight and we’re going to keep moving no matter what.” Reflecting back on those giants keeps me going another day.
Was there any period in the past three years when you thought, “This is too hard?”
We’re human, and it does get hard. It’s a daily process to keep the faith when you’re fighting for equality and humanity and you get the opposition that you get. You see things in the news or statements from city councilors — people who are elected to serve and protect — saying that marginalized people are responsible for their oppression. When you hear disgusting things like that, it gets hard. You have people from south Tulsa, from west Tulsa, from east Tulsa, from different ideologies coming together saying, “Hey, the most impacted, marginalized communities deserve better.” That helps me when I get weary.
Previously you’ve said you were hesitant to get into activism. What was the concern?
I would just simply say fear. I know there have been a lot of activists who have died for speaking out. A lot of the Ferguson, Missouri, activists, several of them, they’ve died. And so fear was probably one of the main reservations or things that caused me to hesitate. But I realized that I just had to jump in, step out on faith and just trust God.
What do people who criticize you fail to understand about the work you do?
I’m going to be honest; I never read the comments from critics because I know non-doers are most often critics. And so my success and my ability to keep going has been my capacity to outlast my critics. Mental toughness has been something that I work on daily. If I didn’t work on my mental toughness, then those comments, those critics, are going to stop me from trying to effect change. And so to those critics I say I realized that this isn’t about me. It isn’t just about Terence. It isn’t just about the Crutcher family. It’s about future generations and making sure that the Terence Crutchers who are yet to be born can live in a city free from racially biased policing and systemic oppression.
During this journey into activism, what have you learned about the legal system and what have you learned about yourself?
I’ve learned that racism permeates throughout this entire system. I’ve learned that this legal system was never really designed for black people. I’ve learned how to navigate through this system, which is unfortunate that we have to do it, because if people were just fair, we wouldn’t even be here. I’ve also learned that because I have the title of Dr. Tiffany Crutcher that I’m treated a little bit better than maybe someone who didn’t go to college. And I don’t think that’s right. And that’s why I’ve made an effort to make sure I get to the communities that I’m fighting for. That I get out there and go to those areas and talk to the people who are impacted the most.
How do you feel about Betty Shelby since the incident?
I feel that it is unfortunate that someone who takes the oath and swears to serve and protect the community can kill a man and not show any remorse. I think it is really sad that she can go around teaching classes to other cops and become an expert because she killed a black man. I think it’s really sad that you can kill a man and say, “He made me do it, and he’s responsible for his own death.” And so to capitalize off of killing my brother is simply disgusting.
Have you forgiven her? Will you forgive her?
My faith teaches me that it’s OK. But please know forgiveness doesn’t excuse the crime.
How do you want your brother to be remembered as this movement continues?
I want for my brother to be remembered as a human.
