Oklahoma’s late-season surge — including a dramatic 30-23 overtime victory over Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game — was rewarded on Sunday.
The Sooners earned the fourth and final spot in the 2019 College Football Playoff field. OU will face No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. The national semifinal game takes place in Atlanta and will have a 3 p.m. kickoff.
It is the third consecutive year and fourth time in the past five seasons that the Sooners will participate in college football’s marquee event.
Oklahoma State will play a postseason bowl game for the 14th consecutive season. The Cowboys will face Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 27 in Houston. Game time is 5:45 p.m.
Oklahoma won its final five games to position itself in the CFP. If the Sooners beat LSU, they would play either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship game on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.
OU is trying to win its first national championship since 2000.
“The College Football Playoff is what it should be, the best teams in the country getting ready to go at it,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during a Sunday afternoon teleconference.
OU's four appearances are the third most in the six-year history of the CFP. Only Alabama and Clemson (five each) have more appearances. Ohio State is making its third CFP appearance and LSU is making its debut.
The semifinal game will feature quarterbacks who are strong Heisman Trophy candidates. Jalen Hurts has led Oklahoma to a 12-1 mark, while his LSU counterpart Joe Burrow is considered the heavy favorite to win college football’s top award which has been captured by OU’s Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in the past two seasons.
The Tigers are 13-0 and captured the Southeastern Conference championship.
OSU will face former Big 12 member Texas A&M for the first time since the pair was conference foes in the 2011 season.
The Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak in bowl games and have won four of the past five contests.
Oklahoma State recently has had success against the Aggies. The Cowboys won the final four meetings with Texas A&M before the school joined the SEC.