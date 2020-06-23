Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Embattled Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman faces possible removal from office after being accused of further misconduct that includes humiliating victims of domestic violence.

The judge — elected in 2018 — denies wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court on Monday told a special seldom-used court her actions warrant discipline.

The majority of justices also called for her immediate temporary suspension from office with pay. They warned "the circumstances giving rise to the foregoing facts ... are in serious danger of continuing."

